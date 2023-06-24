River Pride in Clayton helps to promote inclusivity

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - In Clayton, Saturday’s River Pride festivities kicked off with a flag appreciation.

The rainy weather didn’t stop dozens of folks from turning up to celebrate.

It even gave some an excuse to bust out rainbow umbrellas.

Also braving the rain, boaters, who sped across the river flying LGBTQ+ flags and waving to passersby.

Leading the ceremony was guest speaker Reverand Lisa Busby who spoke on the importance of promoting inclusivity as a member of the clergy.

“The problem with making ourselves invisible is that it comes with a high price. It means you learn to live your life based out of fear. You learn how to hide. You learn how to pretend you’re something that you’re not,” said Busby.

Other events put on Saturday included a drag queen story hour and a piano bar karaoke event at The Hops Spot.

