Showing off vintage vehicles at Concours D’elegance

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Vintage cars aren’t the first thing you’d expect to see at Clayton’s Antique Boat Museum.

“This is the golden age of sport car theme and also the celebration of Corvettes since this is their 70th anniversary,” said Rebecca Hopfinger, Executive Director, Antique Boat Museum.

What better to celebrate Corvettes than this C1 Corvette. It first hit the market back in the early 1950′s, and only about 6000 were made. So, ones in working order are a hot commodity.

“I’d been considering buying one for a long time. I finally just said I got to pull the trigger. I’m not getting any younger. If I’m really going to enjoy it, I’m going to have to get one soon, so I was on a mission to find one,” said Robert Gault, C1 Corvette Owner.

Eventually Gault did find one. and after a new paint job, it’s become his favorite Corvette.

“I like the style. It’s very simple, it’s very clean. Only one headlight is what delineates is from the next version of the Corvette,” said Gault.

Although the showcase was mostly made up by vintage vehicles, there were a few antique automobiles. Most notably, this 1939 Rolls Royce Wraith. Only 491 were ever built.

“The ride is surprisingly smooth. Even now it’s comparable to a current car. I couldn’t imagine what it’d be like to ride in 89 years ago,” said Greg Baran, Rolls Royce Wraith Owner.

Baran says he had a pretty heartwarming reason to seek one out.

“I had this car ordered for our wedding. For my wife and I to take us to the reception and to take her and her mother to the church,” said Baran.

He hoped to relive that memory alongside his wife and after a lengthy search, he was able to find one.

“To make the story complete the deal on this one closed on our anniversary,” said Baran.

Before heading back to his wife in Kingston, Baran and his Rolls Royce took home best in show.

