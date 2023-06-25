3 questions for Watertown City Council write-in candidate Aaron Clemons

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re continuing our series of interviews with Watertown City Council candidates ahead of next Tuesday’s primary election.

We’re asking three questions to each of the dozen candidates running for council seats.

On Sunday, we sat down with write-in candidate Aaron Clemons

1. What do you think of the job the current council is doing?

“They’re doing a great job, but they’re also making quick decisions to get things through. Pushed the golf course through. For $3.4 million, a little much, but I’ve been up there and played, it’s great. They should have done a little bit more I think, personally,” said Clemons.

2. What would you do differently on council?

“Work with everybody. Be a team. Don’t argue, don’t fight. Get along. Make Watertown the city of the future again would be my big thing,” said Clemons.

3. What do you think the city’s top priority should be?

“Hiring more police officers. I know they’re down seven as of now. I’ve talked to a few lately, and they were telling me how short-staffed they are, how much overtime they’re working. So, I think we need to get that under control,” said Clemons.

When asked about the golf club purchase, Clemons says he would have looked at the details behind the sale more closely, including a tour of the clubhouse.

He says he supports having all three pools in Watertown.

Write-in candidate Brian Watson initially agreed to an interview but later wrote “I’ve come to realize the media is not trustworthy. I will not be doing an interview with anyone. I will continue to campaign the streets where I am treated equally.”

