WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Anita L (Chiumento) Parish, 88, left this world on June 24th to dance and sing with the angels. She was a shining star in this dark world, lighting up a room with her joy, no matter where she was or what her circumstances, even up until her last breath. She will be missed greatly by all that had the honor of knowing her.

Born in Watertown, N.Y. on Dec. 7, 1934 to parents Frank and Laura Chiumento, Anita graduated from Watertown High School in 1953 and worked as a dental assistant after receiving her degree. She completed the Watertown School of Practical Nursing program soon after and began her lifelong passion as a pediatric nurse for the House of Good Samaritan retiring after 30+ years. Throughout her life, she cared for those around her, giving of herself, taking care of all her family members through their illnesses, being selfless, only concerned with making their lives more comfortable. She was called on at all hours of the night, she never complained, she always showed up. May her rewards in heaven be great.

On August 27, 1969, she married the love of her life, Dick Parish who passed away in 2015 . They would spend their years together wintering in Hollywood, Florida and enjoying summers at their cottage in Guffins Bay. They were an amazing uplifting couple, welcoming all that stopped by with a cold beer, cheese w/pepperoni crackers, oreos and pepsi for the kids and laughter that could be heard across the lake. Anita loved life and lived it with gusto, always laughing, always loving. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends as often as she could and would host family reunions at her cottage, being the Bocce and Scrabble champion to anyone who attempted to play against her. Given the nickname of Mother Nature, she would not only turn away the rain on days she wanted to play, but would also be able to take dead plants and love them back to life. Her zest for living was contagious, her energy level and enthusiasm surpassed any other. She worked hard and played harder, always wanting to live life to the fullest, enjoying each day, and giving thanks to God for all He had blessed her with. She looked forward to breaking up the monotony of winter by vacationing in tropical places with her nieces. Laying out on the beach, swimming with the sea turtles and manatees, she was always up for an adventure, always joyful and free, no matter the circumstances. At home, she spent time playing cards with her dear friends, gambling at the Casino, going to plays and concerts, dancing and singing with bands, tiring out her son and nieces, even into her late 80′s.

Anita leaves behind her devoted son Tony Leone, Watertown, two daughters and their husbands; Lynne and Stuart Ruttan, Brownville, Renee and Gary Piche, Chaumont, seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and the family dog Butter.

Anita was predeceased by her parents Frank and Laura Chiumento, her siblings and their spouses, Patsy and Mary Chiumento, John and Mella Steller, John and June Chiumento, Carl and Toni Rhynehart, Paul and Rose Wolf. She was a communicant of St.Anthony’s Church.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service at this time, with a private celebration of life and burial to be scheduled in the fall. The family asks for privacy during this difficult time.

In memory of Anita, appreciate the small things, toast to her life well lived, and celebrate by being kind to those around you. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to St.Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

