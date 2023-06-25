Bruce H. LaChausse, 83, formerly of Croghan

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Bruce H. LaChausse, 83, of Ocala, FL, formerly of Croghan, died unexpectedly at his property on Long Pond Road in Belfort, Town of Croghan, on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Born November 21, 1939 in West Carthage, NY, a son of Jeremiah and Arizona (Cavanaugh) LaChausse, he was a 1957 graduate of Beaver River Central School, and later completed his college degree while working.

He married Susan L. Edwards on May 16, 1964 at St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan.

A US Army veteran, he entered the service on April 17, 1959 and served overseas with the Hq Trp 1st Recon Sq 11th AC until he was honorably discharged as a SP4 from active duty on February 4, 1961, and then transferred to the US Army Reserves until completion of his Reserve obligation on January 6, 1963.

In his younger years, he was employed at the former Latex Fibre Industries in Beaver Falls, the Croghan Meat Market, and worked out of Carpenters Local 278 on many jobs before going to work as a Project Manager with Washington Group International, traveling throughout the United States. He also worked for many years as a Project Manager of Large Scale Construction & Engineering for Morris-Knudsen headquartered in Boise, ID, before retiring from Jacob’s Engineering’s Field Service Division in Greenville, SC.

He had been a longtime communicant of St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan, and was a life member and former Commander of Beaver River Memorial Post 1663 American Legion in Croghan.

His favorite pastimes included hunting, shooting trap and serving with the Croghan American Legion’s Honor Guard.

Surviving besides his wife, Susan, of Ocala, FL, are four children, Joseph (Melissa) LaChausse, Stafford, CT, Douglas (Jennifer) LaChausse, Kiawa, CO, Amy (Robert) Crotty, Rancho, Viejo, TX and Thomas (Melany) LaChausse, Brooksville, FL; 9 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter; three brothers, Robert LaChausse, of Lake Bonaparte, Allan (Wendy) LaChausse, of Beaver Falls, and Steve (Deborah) LaChausse, of Kirschnerville; two sisters, Alice Mattis, of Arizona, and Elizabeth McAdams, of Lowville, and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Philip and Donald LaChausse.

Bruce’s funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, beginning with a Family Prayer Service at 9:15 a.m. at Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan, followed by a 10:00 a.m. funeral Mass from St. Stephen’s Church in Croghan with the Rev. Donald J. Manfred, Pastor, officiating. His interment with military honors will follow in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan. A funeral luncheon will follow at the American Legion in Croghan following his interment.

Calling hours for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, June 28th from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Beaver River Memorial Post 1663, Croghan, NY 13327.

Messages of sympathy may be made at www.scanlonfuneral.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.