WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Charmaine Hopfer, 62, of Watertown, died June 21, 2023, at Albany Medical Hospital.

Charmaine was born March 19, 1961, daughter of Richard C. and Eva A. (Wright) Hopfer. Charmaine has been a resident of The ARC of Jefferson –St Lawrence, most of her life. Charmaine loved the 80′s rock band Styx, chocolate, pasta sauce and warm fuzzy things.

Surviving are her siblings, Richard Hopfer, Bahama NC, Cathleen Wiley, Raleigh, NC, Roxanne

Zandergen, Van, TX, Anthony Hopfer, Anaheim CA, Maureen Coury, Edmond, OK

Wilhelmenia Bass, Fayetteville, NC and her ARC Family.

Calling hours will be 10-11 am on Tuesday followed by a funeral service at 11 at D. L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc., with Rev. Leon Schilling officiating. Burial will be at a later date with her parents in Arlington National Cemetery.

Condolences may be at www.dlcalarco.com

