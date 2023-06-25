David C. Gilson, 77, of Potsdam

David C. Gilson, 77, formerly of US-11, Potsdam, died Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Carthage Center Nursing Home. (Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - David C. Gilson, 77, formerly of US-11, Potsdam, died Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Carthage Center Nursing Home.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 27 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 8 at 10:00 AM in Brick Chapel Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

David was a son of the late Donald R. and Bettie (Matthews) Gilson and was born September 17, 1945 in Canton, NY. He attended Canton High School and later received his GED in 1995.

He was employed with J & L Steel in Star Lake until its closure and then he took work in the woods as well as painting and selling firewood.

Marriages to Thelma Crary and Donna Brooks ended in divorce.

Surviving are his children Thomas J. of Cohoes, NY, Michael S. of NC, Edward P. of Potsdam and Amber Mace of Canton; his siblings Mary Hurd of Schaghticoke, NY, Janet Laddison of Hermon, Sheila Gilson of M0, Doug (Barbara) Gilson of PA, Dean (Cherie) of ID, Gary (Christine) of Liverpool and Jeff of Canton; eight grandchildren Nicholas, Brianna, Jeremey, Anthony, Taylor, Shawn, Misty and Alivia.

He was predeceased by sisters Tina Todd, Betty Jane Gilson, Sally Miller and Beatrice Gilson.

David enjoyed hunting, fishing and cutting wood. He was always there to lend a hand to friends and family in need.

Condolences my be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

