Dianne M. Mayo, 76, of Potsdam

Published: Jun. 25, 2023
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Dianne M. Mayo, 76, a longtime resident of Mayfield Drive, quietly passed away in her sleep on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023 at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center, Canton.

Dianne was born on November 11, 1946 in Potsdam, the daughter of the late Lester W. and Hilda M.  (Green) Mayo.  She attended schools in Potsdam, where she graduated high school in 1964.  Dianne started her working career as a secretary at Theisen’s Pontiac Garage in Potsdam.  She also worked for several years with Higley Builders and retired as a secretary and bookkeeper for Cornerstone in Norwood.

While living at Mayfield, she was active with the Senior Citizens Club.  She enjoyed vacationing with friends and going out to eat with her friends.

Dianne is survived by her son, Daniel S. Nelson (Rachelle), formerly of California; a grandson, Jack W. Nelson of California; her brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Pat Mayo of Potsdam; her niece, Tanya Delosh of Norwood; her nephew, Eugene and Neika Mayo of Potsdam; 4 great nieces, and a great-great niece and nephew.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Randy J. Mayo on July 11, 2008.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however at her request there will be no services.  Burial will be held privately in St. Mary’s Cemetery Potsdam.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

Friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

