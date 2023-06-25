Family, food and fun at the 105th Mount Carmel Feast

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For more than a century, the annual Mount Carmel Feast at St.Anthony’s Church in Watertown has brought people together.

This year festivities included rides, games, and its traditional Italian menu.

Howard Stern says he grew up coming to the festival and is now volunteering all weekend. Dishing out some Italian pastries.

“I was here five years ago, but we ended up moving down in New Jersey and I enjoy it, I like the people. Good food, great atmosphere,” said Stern.

Others like Hailey Thomas and her friends came out for the rides and carnival games.

Thomas says she’s happy to start her summer this way.

“I came here last year with my friends, and we had a really good time you know, just hanging out, going on all the different rides,” said Thomas.

She says this high, spinning ride is her favorite ride, one she says she’s been on several times before.

“It’s kind of like a Ferris Wheel, but it is faster, so you know, spins around,” said Thomas.

This year’s feast also wouldn’t be possible without the newly built pavilion. Some say they appreciate how big it is.

“I think it’s just beautiful, a lot of people that have donated, it is wonderful, it really is,” said Francine Hanloe, feast attendee.

A long-standing tradition that continues to grow and be enjoyed by all generations.

