Katherine Almina Wagner, Sr., 100, of Edward

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 25, 2023
EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - Katherine Almina Wagner, Sr. age 100, of Edwards, passed away on June 23, 2023 at Gouverneur Hospital.

Calling hours will be at French Funeral Home, Edwards on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Her funeral mass will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Edwards on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. Burial in the Hermon Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Katherine was born on January 30, 1923 in Hermon, NY to the late Frank Warren and Ruby (Austin) Young.

Katherine married Frank E. Wagner on September 17, 1941 in the Madrid Methodist Church. Mr. Wagner passed away on June 20, 2016. She worked as a sewing machine operator, as an employee of Remington Arms, and a clothes hanger and sorter for the Rescue Mission of Syracuse.

Mrs. Wagner is survived by her son, Frank E. Wagner, Jr; daughter, Kathy Ann Harris and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, and her siblings.

Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

