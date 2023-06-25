Kevin M. “Aroniahtase” LaFrance, 57, of Akwesasne

Kevin M. “Aroniahtase” LaFrance, 57, a resident of Rooseveltown Road passed away suddenly early Thursday morning, June 22, 2023. (Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Kevin M. “Aroniahtase” LaFrance, 57, a resident of Rooseveltown Road passed away suddenly early Thursday morning, June 22, 2023.

Kevin was born on June 20, 1966 in Buffalo, the son of the late Ronald and Martha (Francis) LaFrance. He first attended schools in Buffalo before moving to Akwesasne, where he attended school in Massena and graduated from Salmon River Central School. He continued his education taking courses at Alfred State and SUNY Canton. On August 3, 1991, he married Rhonda M. White at the Hogansburg United Methodist Church.

Kevin first worked as a draftsman for a company in Ithaca before returning back to Akwesasne, where he started a career in security. For many years, he was the Director of Surveillance at the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino before becoming the Head of Security at Three Sisters. Kevin was an avid fan of the NY Rangers and the Miami Dolphins. He also had a great love for music, having taught himself to play guitar. He enjoyed a good game of golf and when he was younger – he excelled at box lacrosse. Kevin will be fondly remembered as a great conversationalist – always having a great story to tell with his friends or family.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Rhonda; his children, Kaeli LaFrance (Ron Kleinbach) of Batavia, Kassidy LaFrance (Same Belleus) of Montreal, and Kameron LaFrance (Elias Stuzman) of Akwesasne; his siblings, Ron Jr. and Monica LaFrance, Dawn LaFrance and Todd Conners, Dione LaFrance, Joel LaFrance, and Aonwentsiio Sunday; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where friends may call on Monday 7-9:00 PM and Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday 11:00 AM at the funeral home.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

