Mary J. Daly, 85, of Watertown passed away on Friday, June 23rd at Samaritan Keep Home where she had been a resident. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary J. Daly, 85, of Watertown passed away on Friday, June 23rd at Samaritan Keep Home where she had been a resident.

Mary was born on August 26, 1937, the only child of Cleon and Maude [Skiff] Trumble. She graduated from Saranac Lake High School in 1955. She attended Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1958 as a Registered Nurse. Mary wed Richard V. Daly of Watertown on June 25, 1960 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomingdale. Mary retired from Samaritan Medical Center in 1999 after 35 years of service.

Mary was predeceased by her husband, Richard and a son-in-law Dwayne Bell and both parents. She is survived by two daughters, Laurie A. Bell, Atlanta, GA and Susan M. (Wesley) Cowart, Fulton, NY, several nieces and nephews.

Mary donated her body to the Anatomical Gift Program at SUNY Upstate Medical Center. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Contributions in her name can be made to the SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or to Meals on Wheels, 133 Pratt Street, Watertown, NY 13601. Condolences may be made at www.dlcalarco.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.