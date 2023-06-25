Ryan John Lazore, 34, of Akwesasne

Ryan John Lazore, 34, of River Road, unexpectedly passed away June 16, 2023 in Montreal. (Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Ryan John Lazore, 34, of River Road, unexpectedly passed away June 16, 2023 in Montreal.

Ryan was born on August 17, 1988 in Cornwall the son of Thomas John Lazore and the late Lori (Martin) Lazore. He attended schools in Akwesasne and in Cornwall. He enjoyed playing video games, listening to music, and hanging out with his friends and family.

Ryan is survived by his father, Thomas Lazore (Katie Cook) of Akwesasne; his grandparents, Ann Cook and Dennis Lazore, both of Akwesasne; his siblings, Rick Lazore, Tara Lazore-Terrance (James), Danielle Lazore, Aiden Shenandoah, Keysta Barilko, Kaden Lazore, Kysen Lazore, Kowen Lazore, and Kuylin Lazore; his aunts and uncles, Liz Martin, Theresa Martin, Dean Martin, John Martin, Jr., Doreen Lazore, Theresa Cole, Dan Lazore, Mabel Garrow, Steve Lazore, and David Lazore; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ryan was predeceased by his mother, Lori and his maternal grandparents, John and Grace Martin.

Friends may call at the family home, 958 River Road, Snye beginning at 2:00 PM Monday until the time of his service at 2:00 PM Wednesday.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

