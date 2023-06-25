Saturday Sports: High School lacrosse honors, Watertown Red and Black football and Rapids baseball

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 2023 girls high school lacrosse season ended a few weeks ago, but the honors continue to roll in for 3 Frontier League lacrosse players.

Indian River High School Junior midfielder Ravan Marsell was named an All-American by USA lacrosse.

Marsell scored 89 goals and dished out 66 assists for 155 points in leading the Lady Warriors to the State class C Final 4.

South Jefferson Senior midfielder Maddy Barney also earning All-American honors.

Barney scored 62 goals and added 25 assists for 87 points, helping the Lady Spartans to the Section 3 class D title game.

South Jeff Senior midfielder Paisley Cook also earning All-American honors.

Cook scored 52 goals and added 18 assists for the Lady Spartans this past season.

Congratulations to all 3 on the accomplishment.

Watertown Red and Black in action on the road against the Syracuse Strong.

Red and Black fall in a tough matchup, 27-13.

The Watertown Rapids enjoying an off day today and a much needed one after last night.

The Rapids jumped out to a 5-0 lead over Boonville last night at Toyota Field, but the bats went silent after that, and the Lumberjacks scored 11 unanswered runs to beat the Rapids 11-5.

A tough loss to swallow for Rapids Manager Mike Kogut.

“Yeah, a great start to the game for us. Unfortunately, from the end of the 1st inning on it really fell apart for us and we failed to compete but tomorrow is a day off, we’ll get some rest and come back Sunday. There were some individual guys that had some individually good at bats. That 1st inning for sure to come out and throw up a zero and throw up a 5 spot, that’s great. You just got to play the whole game,” said Kogut.

The Rapids also have a mix of local players and players from all around the United States on their roster this year, with the exception of 2 players, who are from halfway around the world.

It’s a long way from home for Watertown Rapids players Austin McClure and Lachlan Rees, 10,502 miles to be exact.

McClure, a right-handed pitcher from Mayville State and Rees, a catcher from New England College, are both from Adelaide, Australia.

So, what brought the pair to Watertown to play summer collegiate baseball for the Rapids?

” So, I came to college at Jefferson Community College for 2 years and I wanted to come back because the pandemic shut everything down, so I wanted to come back and enjoy Watertown under normal conditions,” said Rees.

” Actually, Locky. I was going to play in the WCBL, the Canadian Baseball League, but I spent most of my time in the Midwest and a big part of me being in the U.S. is just sort of traveling experiences. So, I messaged Locky and said what are you doing for the summer? I know you’re in New York. Are you playing ball and he told me about Watertown, and I messaged Kogut and here I am,” said McClure.

The 2 played against each other a few times back in Australia but have never played on the same team until meeting up in Watertown. Both players say getting to team up halfway around the world is a pretty neat experience.

” Our debut was, the Aussie battery going, I think Kogut might have done that on purpose. We played against Albany. We did alright, I think 3 innings pretty good. So, it was nice first outing to be with a friend I suppose,” said McClure.

” It’s nice to hear a familiar accent. Better than the American accent we jokingly say. It’s just nice to have someone you can relate to the situation that we’re in.” said Rees.

McClure is one of 14 pitchers on the Rapids staff and Rees is one of 4 catchers on the 2023 roster.

Rapids manager Mike Kogut says it’s great to have 2 international players on the roster.

“Yeah, it’s really fun to have guys coming from a different part of the globe here to play baseball in Watertown. Austin and Locky have been great teammates and players for us here over the first week. They just bring different life experiences; different baseball experiences and the guys have lots of fun engaging with them both on and off the field,” said Kogut.

Rees says the big difference between baseball in the United States and Australia is the quality of competition. It’s one of the main reasons he decided to play college baseball at Jefferson Community College and now New England College.

” Much better quality over here. Just consistent, more reps, more games. We only play about 13 to 30 games back home a year but we’re going to play 50 to 60 games this summer alone. It’s just nice to get some extra baseball in,” said Rees.

Austin McClure and Lachlan Rees, bringing an international flavor to the Watertown Rapids roster in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.