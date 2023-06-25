Sunday Farmers Market at Dry Hill Ski Area

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It may be the off season for skiers, but the fun continues at Dry Hill Ski Area.

June 25th marks the second “Sunday at the hill farmer’s market”.

Dozens came out to shop, eat and enjoy live music.

Vendors at the hill had things like fruits, clothing and crafts.

Dry Hill Ski Area Co-owner Boo Wells says the community support has been strong so far and she says they hope to continue to find ways to make the hill a year-round destination.

“So far people have been really excited and happy. It is relaxed and very kind of mellow. It helps put money back into improvements and buy equipment and things like that,” said Wells.

The market will every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through September 24th. Wells says there is also a disc golf course in the works that should be ready in a few weeks.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.