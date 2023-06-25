Sunday Sports: Watertown Rapids postponed, Basketball camps upcoming

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids contest with the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs was postponed due to rain, no makeup date set as of yet.

The Rapids were looking to bounce back from a tough 11-5 loss to Boonvile on Friday night, a game they led 5-nothing after 1 inning.

The loss dropped the Rapids record to 6-11 overall.

The Rapids went 2-2 this past week with wins over Mohawk Valley and Boonville on Tuesday and Wednesday and losses to Amsterdam and Boonville on Thursday and Friday.

Rapids manager Mike Kogut says right now the team is searching for some consistency.

“Yeah, we’ve had some great nights and some off nights. Pretty inconsistent. But the great nights we’re doing what we need to do. We’re playing high quality baseball, making plays, hitting the ball hard, doing the right things. On our nights that we’re not on, there’s a lot to improve on,” said Kogut.

On the gridiron, not a good night for the Watertown Red and Black Saturday night, as they dropped a 27-13 decision to the Syracuse Strong on the road.

With the loss the Red and Black fall to 4-2 overall, 3-2 in Gridiron Developmental Football League action.

Watertown enjoys an off week this week and returns to action on July 8th when they travel to Charlotte to face the Colonials.

Red and Black offensive coordinator Jerry Levine told 7NEWS last week that the off week may just be what the doctor ordered for the team.

“Yeah, we want to keep playing but maybe the rest will be good too. Get some of our beat up guys back, maybe the military guys will be freed up by then and we can make a push down the stretch. We got 3 games after this week, and they’ll be big games for us. If we win those 3, even if we have problems with Syracuse, we’ll still end up with a decent record and finish in 2nd place and go for it,” said Levine.

On the box lacrosse field, the Thousand Islands Spirits won their 3rd straight game on Friday night at the Town of Alexandria Municipal Arena, beating the Utica Yeti 20-13.

For the Spirits, it was their 3rd straight win after dropping their first 2 games of the season.

Spirits Owner and General Manager Nate Jobson says that the key to the win streak has been the teams performance on the defensive end.

“Yeah, the offense was something we never truly that concerned with because I was fortunate enough to get guys that kind of have experience on that end. Our goalies are pretty good too. Defensively though, we have really held strong. Friday night we were a man down a lot,” said Jobson.

With the school year over, it’s time for summer sports camps to begin popping up around the area for area athletes, with one of those beginning tomorrow in Sackets Harbor.

The Future Stars Basketball Camp is taking place this week, running from Monday through Thursday at Sackets Harbor Central School.

The camp for boys and girls in grades 1 through 4, helping them hone their skills on the court at an early age.

Something Sackets Harbor Boys’ Basketball Coach Jeff Robbins, the organizer of the 4-day camp, feels is important.

” We just break it down for them. Really small fundamentals especially with the form. We break that down; we lower the hoops so that they’re shooting on a basket they can get the ball up to with good form. We use smaller balls for the really little kids,” said Robbins.

The camp, which started in 2012, has grown in popularity over the years and now has a waiting list for kids to participate.

“The first year we had 16 kids at the camp, the next year we doubled it and then we got up into the 50′s and now we cap it at 80. We’ve reached that within days the last couple of years,” said Robbins.

The 2nd basketball camp being offered at Sackets Harbor this summer is the Shot Doctor Basketball Camp, which will take place from July 31st to August 3rd.

The camp, which began in 1999, features Paul Connolly, who helps players focus on their shooting technique.

“We really want them shooting completely with correct technique. A lot of that includes your non shooting hand, making sure that’s not involved in the shot. We have a 6-step technique that we teach, that the Shot Doctor teaches that I’ve stolen from him. It’s a little unique and it really breaks down the different parts. We videotape each kid and every single kid at the camp gets a 1 on 1 consultation with the Shot Doctor. When they see it on video it’s really impactful because a lot of kids just don’t realize the different parts of their shot that they need to fix,” said Robbins.

Robbins credits both camps with the success of his basketball team year in and year out, saying many of his current players have attended both to help improve their games.

“Now that we’ve been running the Future Stars Camp for 12-13 years we have like Austin Griner, he’s been at camp every summer. Tyler Green, who graduated a couple years ago, same thing. Absolutely, it’s an enormous part of the program. Our shot doctor, Paul Connolly, he’s a huge part of our program. He coaches a successful team just outside of Boston, Massachusetts,” said Robbins.

Two camps producing not only future stars for the Sackets Harbor Patriots, but other basketball programs around the area.

