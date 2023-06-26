3 questions for Watertown City Council candidates Dr. Robert Kimball and Cliff Lashway

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re concluding our series of interviews with Watertown City Council candidates ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

We’re asking three questions to each of the dozen candidates running for council seats.

On Monday, we sat down with Dr. Robert Kimball and Cliff Lashway.

1. What do you think of the job the current council is doing?

“I think the council majority has forgotten about the financial results of the actions they’re taking. They’ve also been very dismissive I think of people who have raised that as an issue. Myself included, at a council meeting. It was just brushed aside as ‘don’t worry about that, we have the money.’ But we don’t have an endless supply, and I think that has to be addressed,” said Kimball.

“There are definitely infrastructure improvements that have been going on - the Court Street bridge and downtown area. Couple things that are in the negative - the overpriced golf course issue and the Flynn Pool. I believe the Flynn Pool, based on what we have against us coming in the future, I think that’s not a wise choice,” said Lashway.

2. What would you do differently on council?

“I would not engage in the finger-pointing, name-calling, and bickering that has been taking place on the council. And second, I’m going to use data, numbers, facts and figures to make decisions, not emotions about important financial decisions,” said Kimball.

“I’m looking for financial stability in the city for the future. Really invest in our infrastructure, get our infrastructure back. Invest in the needs, not the wants of the city,” said Lashway.

3. What do you think the city’s top priority should be?

“Ensuring that the water purification project goes to completion. A plan is great, but completing that project is most important. At the same time, ensuring that very large financial outlay does not prevent the city from doing a lot of other important things that have to be done,” said Kimball.

“Clean drinking water in 2023 is a must. I did some research on the trihalomethanes, nothing good is coming from that. Liver disease, kidney disease,” said Lashway.

When asked about how he would have voted for the golf course, Kimball says he would have voted no, believing the deal should have been made public from the beginning. He believes the Flynn Pool repairs were rushed.

Lashway says instead of a pool, the north side should have an asset like a bigger splash pad or pickleball court. He says he would have fought harder with the golf club deal to get the price lowered and an appraisal done.

