Animal shows to be showcased at Jefferson County Fair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Fair is coming up and that means 4-H animal shows.

Abigail Jantzi is a 4-H dairy and livestock specialist. She reminded us the fair is July 11-16.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

4-H and FFA members have been working all year on their animal projects and the fair is when they can showcase their hard work.

They raise everything from rabbits and chickens to beef and dairy cattle. There are also horse shows and youth can submit non-animal projects such as photography, STEM, and clothing and textiles,

You can see the full schedule of animal shows — and everything else going on at the fair — at jeffcofair.org.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.