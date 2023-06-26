Animal shows to be showcased at Jefferson County Fair

4-H animal shows at Jefferson County Fair
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Fair is coming up and that means 4-H animal shows.

Abigail Jantzi is a 4-H dairy and livestock specialist. She reminded us the fair is July 11-16.

4-H and FFA members have been working all year on their animal projects and the fair is when they can showcase their hard work.

They raise everything from rabbits and chickens to beef and dairy cattle. There are also horse shows and youth can submit non-animal projects such as photography, STEM, and clothing and textiles,

You can see the full schedule of animal shows — and everything else going on at the fair — at jeffcofair.org.

