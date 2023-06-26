Beulah M. Walrath, 88, of Oxbow

OXBOW, New York (WWNY) - Beulah M. Walrath, 88, passed away on Saturday at her daughter’s home in Clarksville, TN.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, July 8th at 11 am at St. James Church, Gouverneur and burial to follow at Oxbow Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow the burial at 1 pm at the Oxbow Fire Hall. Calling hours are Friday, June 7, 1:30-3:30 & 5:30-8:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

