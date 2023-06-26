Calling Hours: Patrick Edward Ruddy, of Waddington

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Patrick Edward Ruddy, who passed away on February 1, 2023, will be held this Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 10:00 AM until the time of services at St. Mary’s Church in Waddington, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Church, Waddington with Rev. Garry Giroux officiating. Interment to follow in the Parish Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Phillips Memorial Home, Waddington, NY.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.