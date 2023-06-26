Celebration of Life: Robert A. Gonyou, 46, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life gathering for Robert A. Gonyou, 46, will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at the Norfolk American Legion from 4-8 p.m.  Robbie passed away on May 25, 2023.  Please visit www.buckfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or a condolence.  The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Robert A. Gonyou.

