David D. Traylor, 55, of Carthage, passed away peacefully at home, with his loving wife Mary by his side on Saturday morning, June 24, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - David D. Traylor, 55, of Carthage, passed away peacefully at home, with his loving wife Mary by his side on Saturday morning, June 24, 2023.

David was born on August 16, 1967, in Carthage, the oldest son of Douglas and Nancy A. (Gokey) Traylor. He attended Carthage schools and graduated in 1985. He attained a CDL and worked locally at FABCO, Black River, Farney’s Home Center, Deer River and at Fischercast, Watertown until their closing in 2003. He graduated at the top of his class and received a degree in HV AC-R in 2005. David married Mary Ann Tooker on August 24, 1991, at the Carthage United Methodist Church. They shared their first home in Herrings where they were both volunteer firefighters with the Herrings Fire Dept. In 1998, they moved to County Route 42 where they opened their business, Root 42 Rustics. They worked side by side until his illness in 2019. He loved making wood creations and giving them as gifts or donating them to local benefits and fund raisers.

David was an active member of the Sons of the American Legion Post #789 of Carthage. You could find him volunteering in the kitchen at fund raisers and benefits. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, always with a smile on his face and expecting nothing in return.

David was a die-hard Buffalo Bills fan all his adult life, traveling to games with his wife and friends. He was their biggest fan, always hoping for that Super Bowl win.

David loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing since he was a young boy. He enjoyed hiking and kayaking with his wife. Together they enjoyed the views of 9 mountains in the Adirondacks. He shared his love of adventure and took his grandchildren to the top of 3 of those mountains. Spending time with his grandchildren was his biggest joy in life. Spending summers in the pool with them, family BBQ’s and sleepovers were his happiest moments.

The hardest part of losing his 4-year battle with ALS, was knowing he was leaving his grandchildren and would miss their growing up. He is so proud of them and loves them deeply.

David is survived by his wife of 32 years, Mary, a daughter: Sarah (Tim) Roes; 3 Grandchildren, Olivia, Henry and Emelyn Roes; his parents; a sister, Catherine (Richard) Runkles of Troutman, NC; a brother: Michael (Jennifer) Traylor of Carthage; several Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Per David’s wishes, there will be no calling hours, service or funeral. A celebration of life will be held in August. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

David would like to thank the community for coming together during his time of need, showing their love and support while he was traveling on his last journey. “I am thankful for all I have; my choices took me where I was meant to be in life. I have no regrets.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.