Faulty electrical panel catches fire, causes minor damage

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A barn in the town of Lowville sustained minor damage when an electrical panel caught fire early Monday morning.

Lowville firefighters responded to 7551 State Route 12 shortly after midnight when an electrical breaker box was reported to be crackling and glowing red.

Someone in a passing Amish buggy spotted the glowing panel and alerted the barn’s owner, Stephen O’Brien, who called 911.

Firefighters arrived to see smoke coming from the barn and discovered the fire had spread to the wall. They extinguished the fire and checked to make sure it hadn’t spread to a hayloft above the electrical panel.

No injuries were reported.

