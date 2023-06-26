Faulty electrical panel catches fire, causes minor damage

Fire Truck
Fire Truck(MGN / Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A barn in the town of Lowville sustained minor damage when an electrical panel caught fire early Monday morning.

Lowville firefighters responded to 7551 State Route 12 shortly after midnight when an electrical breaker box was reported to be crackling and glowing red.

Someone in a passing Amish buggy spotted the glowing panel and alerted the barn’s owner, Stephen O’Brien, who called 911.

Firefighters arrived to see smoke coming from the barn and discovered the fire had spread to the wall. They extinguished the fire and checked to make sure it hadn’t spread to a hayloft above the electrical panel.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vintage cars aren't the first thing you'd expect to see at Clayton's Antique Boat Museum
Showing off vintage vehicles at Concours D’elegance
Celebrating Pride Month along the St. Lawrence River
River Pride in Clayton helps to promote inclusivity
Fire Truck
Ogdensburg home may be destroyed in Friday morning fire
Watertown city council write-in candidate Aaron Clemons
3 questions for Watertown City Council write-in candidate Aaron Clemons
Candles
Hannah Hayden, 31, of Massena

Latest News

Samaritan Medical Center
Samaritan updates visitation policy
4-H animal shows at Jefferson County Fair
Animal shows to be showcased at Jefferson County Fair
A fire in Massena Monday morning resulted in the death of at least one person.
At least 1 fatality reported in early morning Massena blaze
Ice Cream Social for Adams playground
Ice cream social will benefit Adams playground