Feed store moves after outgrowing location

The Farm & Home Blue Seal feed store at Murrock Circle in the town of Pamelia has moved.
By Sandy Torres
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The Farm & Home Blue Seal feed store at Murrock Circle in the town of Pamelia has moved.

The store closed this past Saturday. The manager says the business outgrew its location.

People can now find Blue Seal products at Rudd’s Town and Country off Route 232 in the town of Watertown.

“We can grow there. Here we are in a situation where we are running out of space. We will have all our grains there, horse feed, dog foods, cat foods, pretty much any animal you can think of,” said Michael Reardon, manager.

He says the first load of Blue Seal feeds has been delivered to the Rudd’s location.

