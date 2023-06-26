Fort Drum honors civilians whose efforts support soldiers and their families

By Zach Grady
Updated: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum is honoring this year’s Men and Women of the Mountain.

The ceremonies on Fort Drum Thursday acknowledged the award winners in front of friends, family, and Fort Drum soldiers. The Man and Woman of the Mountain awards recognize local civilians who contribute to the quality of life for Fort Drum soldiers and families.

This year’s Men of the Mountain are Michael Russell and David Zembiec.

The 2023 Women of the Mountain are Kathy Snyder and Maureen Cean.

“From my perspective, supporting Fort Drum is the very least I can do. The thanks really goes to the army for making my community the great place it is to live and work today,” said Cean.

“I think Fort Drum and the North Country do have a very unique friendship and partnership, making this all one community that we share a better place to live for all of us. Thank you,” said Zembiec.

Four people were also inducted into the Warrior Legend Hall of Fame.

They are Christopher Anthony, Christian Beckwith, McKay Jenkins, and Sergeant Major Philip Albert.

