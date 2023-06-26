Golf tournament to raise money to control invasive species

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Goose Bay Reclamation Corporation is holding a golf tournament to raise money to continue its fight to control Eurasian watermilfoil in the bay.

The corporation’s Debbie Salisbury and Jeff Kingsley appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch their interview above.

Eurasian watermilfoil is an invasive species that makes boating, swimming and fishing difficult, and efforts to control it are expensive.

Between 2017 and 2020, more than 350 acres of the bay were successfully treated at a cost of about $1,000 per acre. Funding for the project was provided by Goose Bay Reclamation.

That’s why the corporation is holding a golf fundraiser on July 15 at LaFargeville Golf Club.

Registration is at 9 a.m. and the shotgun start is at 10 a.m.

The 4-person scramble format includes a round of golf, a cart, lunch, and door prizes.

It costs $50 per player/$200 teams of 4 if paid at the time of the reservation or $55/$220 on the day of the tournament.

For more information or to sign up, call 315-482-5203 or visit GooseBayReclamationCorp.org.

