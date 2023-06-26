Graveside Services: Dennis C. Constance, 62, of Sandy Creek

SANDY CREEK, New York (WWNY) - Dennis C. Constance, 62, of Sandy Creek, NY, passed away May 10, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1 pm. on Sunday, July 2nd at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Sandy Creek. A celebration of life will follow at the home of Dawn and Randy Tamblin at 10389 County Rt. 97 Adams, NY.

