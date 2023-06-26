Graveside Services: Polly A. Bates, 78, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Polly A. Bates peacefully passed away in her sleep on June 11, 2023, at the age of 78.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 30th in the Sulphur Springs Cemetery. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the Eagles Club on Washington St., in Watertown.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

The Farm & Home Blue Seal feed store at Murrock Circle in the town of Pamelia has moved.
Feed store moves after outgrowing location
Tyler Farr
Lewis County Fair advice on buying Tyler Farr concert tickets
Candles
Katherine Timerman, 84, of Dexter
Dr. Robert Kimball and Cliff Lashway
3 questions for Watertown City Council candidates Dr. Robert Kimball and Cliff Lashway
Candles
Lee O. Castor, of Adams

Obituaries

Candles
Beulah M. Walrath, 88, of Oxbow
Candles
Graveside Services: Dennis C. Constance, 62, of Sandy Creek
Margaret E. Heaslip, 91, of Watertown, NY, passed away June 25, 2023 at the Samaritan Summit...
Margaret E. Heaslip, 91, of Watertown
David D. Traylor, 55, of Carthage, passed away peacefully at home, with his loving wife Mary by...
David D. Traylor, 55, of Carthage
Candles
Calling Hours: Patrick Edward Ruddy, of Waddington