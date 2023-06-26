Humid with off-and-on showers

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a back-and-forth day, with sun changing to rain, changing to sun, and back to rain.

Rain showers will be intermittent with heavy downpours from time to time.

And it will be warm and humid once again. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Rain showers continue off and on overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Showers are likely again on Tuesday. It stays humid and highs will be in the upper 70s.

Showers are on tap again for Wednesday. A cold front will move through and knock down the humidity for a couple days. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

It will be in the mid-70s again on Thursday. It will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain.

We work our way back up to hot and humid for the weekend.

Friday will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain and highs in the upper 70s.

It will be in the low 80s on Saturday. It will be mostly sunny with a 40% chance of rain.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and highs in the upper 70s.

