Ice cream social will benefit Adams playground

Ice cream social for Adams playground
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s an ice cream social this week to update people on progress toward building a community playground in Adams.

Lory Cobb chairs the Adams playground committee and Laurie Hudson chairs the playground fundraising committee. They say the effort to build a playground is in its fourth year.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The ice cream social will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, at 22 Wardwell Street in Adams, where the playground will be built. The rain date is Thursday, June 29.

There’s no cost for the event. Donations will be accepted. The Adams Car Wash has agreed to match any donations that night up to $500.

Stewart’s Shops has donated the ice cream.

The project is about ready to have shovels in the ground next spring.

