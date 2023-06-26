DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Katherine Timerman, 84, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at the Jefferson County Hospice Residence.

She was born on November 11, 1938, in Clayton, NY, daughter of Frank Bond and Bertha Plato, she attended Clayton High School. Following school she worked at Faichney’s in Watertown.

Katherine married Gordon Timerman on November 21, 1959 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clayton. The couple resided in Dexter where she worked at General Brown High School from 1980 until she retired in 1990.

She is a member of the Dexter American Legion and Dexter Historical Association.

Among her survivors are her three children, Deborah Timerman and Martin Zofcin, Rochester, NY, Darlene Cupernall, Jacksonville, FL, David Timerman, Irmo, SC; two grandchildren, Alan Cupernall, and Kristin Haidaczuk; a great grandchild, Brandon Haidaczuk; five sisters, Carol Burnett, Tyler, TX, Joyce Larkin, Clayton, NY, Donna Sanford, Clayton, NY, Susan Fitch, Alex Bay, NY and Loretta Esposito, Watertown, NY; many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband Gordon Timerman, he died on June 26, 2010.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made to Jefferson County Hospice.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

