Katherine Timerman, 84, of Dexter

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Katherine Timerman, 84, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at the Jefferson County Hospice Residence.

She was born on November 11, 1938, in Clayton, NY, daughter of Frank Bond and Bertha Plato, she attended Clayton High School.  Following school she worked at Faichney’s in Watertown.

Katherine married Gordon Timerman on November 21, 1959 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clayton.  The couple resided in Dexter where she worked at General Brown High School from 1980 until she retired in 1990.

She is a member of the Dexter American Legion and Dexter Historical Association.

Among her survivors are her three children, Deborah Timerman and Martin Zofcin, Rochester, NY, Darlene Cupernall, Jacksonville, FL, David Timerman, Irmo, SC; two grandchildren, Alan Cupernall, and Kristin Haidaczuk; a great grandchild, Brandon Haidaczuk; five sisters, Carol Burnett, Tyler, TX, Joyce Larkin, Clayton, NY, Donna Sanford, Clayton, NY, Susan Fitch, Alex Bay, NY and Loretta Esposito, Watertown, NY; many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband Gordon Timerman, he died on June 26, 2010.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made to Jefferson County Hospice.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

The Farm & Home Blue Seal feed store at Murrock Circle in the town of Pamelia has moved.
Feed store moves after outgrowing location
Tyler Farr
Lewis County Fair advice on buying Tyler Farr concert tickets
Dr. Robert Kimball and Cliff Lashway
3 questions for Watertown City Council candidates Dr. Robert Kimball and Cliff Lashway
Candles
Lee O. Castor, of Adams

Obituaries

Candles
Graveside Services: Polly A. Bates, 78, of Watertown
Candles
Beulah M. Walrath, 88, of Oxbow
Candles
Graveside Services: Dennis C. Constance, 62, of Sandy Creek
Margaret E. Heaslip, 91, of Watertown, NY, passed away June 25, 2023 at the Samaritan Summit...
Margaret E. Heaslip, 91, of Watertown
David D. Traylor, 55, of Carthage, passed away peacefully at home, with his loving wife Mary by...
David D. Traylor, 55, of Carthage
Candles
Calling Hours: Patrick Edward Ruddy, of Waddington