Kennedy officially resigns from Ogdensburg City Council
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg City Councillor Nichole Kennedy has officially resigned.
Kennedy announced last fall that this would happen as she and her family move to the Saratoga area after her husband took a job promotion. Kennedy is halfway through her second term on council.
The remaining lawmakers will start to find a replacement with the help of a vacancy committee, and that person will finish out the remainder of Kennedy’s 4-year term.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.