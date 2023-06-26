Kennedy officially resigns from Ogdensburg City Council

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg City Councillor Nichole Kennedy has officially resigned.

Kennedy announced last fall that this would happen as she and her family move to the Saratoga area after her husband took a job promotion. Kennedy is halfway through her second term on council.

The remaining lawmakers will start to find a replacement with the help of a vacancy committee, and that person will finish out the remainder of Kennedy’s 4-year term.

