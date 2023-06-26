Laurence (Larry) Clinton Peacock, 95, of Lowville

Laurence (Larry) Clinton Peacock, 95, a resident of East Road Adult Home, passed away Friday morning, June 23, 2023 at Carthage Area Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Laurence (Larry) Clinton Peacock, 95, a resident of East Road Adult Home, passed away Friday morning, June 23, 2023 at Carthage Area Hospital.

He is survived by three children, Michael L. Peacock of Ann Arbor, MI; David J. Peacock of Albuquerque, NM; Sue (Jay) Harrington of Fonda, NY; two grandchildren, Megan Harrington and Cyrus Peacock; his East Road Family; close friend Cathy Petrus; nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by three siblings, Neil J. Peacock, Phyllis Wilson, and Sally Congdon.

Larry was born on August 1, 1927 in Blossvale, NY, a son of the late Clinton and Madeline Saddler Peacock and graduated from Camden High School in 1945. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1946-1948. On February 18, 1951 he married Janice E. Lahue at the Methodist Parsonage in Newport, NY. He worked for the NY Central Railroad as a station agent at various stations in northern New York and worked several years on the Lowville Beaver-River Railroad, until being appointed Lewis County Civil Defense Director. Larry worked there fourteen years, retiring in the early 1980′s, and moved to Myrtle Beach, SC, living there until his wife’s death on March 16, 2002. Shortly thereafter, he moved to Jacksonville, FL, returning to Lewis County in October, 2005. Larry was a member of F&AM Lodge #134, Lowville. He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed spending time outdoors.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023 at Fish Creek Landing Cemetery, Blossvale with Rev. Bruce W. Chapman officiating. There will be no calling hours or Funeral Service. Contributions may be made to East Road Adult Home, 7731 East Road, Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

