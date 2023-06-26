Lauris Eldon Selleck, 72, of Hannawa Falls, New York passed away on November 5, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam in Potsdam, NY, after a few months of undetermined illnesses. (Source: Funeral Home)

HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Lauris Eldon Selleck, 72, of Hannawa Falls, New York passed away on November 5, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam in Potsdam, NY, after a few months of undetermined illnesses. The second child of Eldon Selleck and Lawella Cameron Selleck, he was born November 18. 1949 at the Potsdam Hospital.

He went to elementary school in Hannawa Falls before attending and graduating from Potsdam High School in 1968. He loved the rhythm of music and spent much of his early years studying piano and listening to popular recordings. He often fished in the nearby Racquette River, and when the river froze over, he enjoyed ice skating. In high school, Lauris became an outstanding athlete in track and field under the tutelage of the legendary coach, Bill Lewis.

Instead of college, Lauris chose to enlist in the U. S. Navy. He trained at Great Lakes Training Center near Chicago before being assigned to his first ship, the USS Constellation. During his Navy career of 23 years, he served on several ships in the Pacific, including USNS Kawishiwi and USS Niagara Falls, as well as station assignments in the Philippines; Guam; Point Sur, California; and Washington DC.

Often responsible for classified materials, Lauris’s primary duty in all positions was working directly as administrative secretary for the commanding officers, including as personal secretary for the Commanding Officer of the USS Niagara Falls.

After retiring from the military, Lauris came home to the North Country to help his mother during her later years, working locally for Homestead Dairy and Pizza Hut where he received awards for his exemplary work.

In June 2014. Lauris married his wife, Estela Luna Selleck, who resides at home in Hannawa Falls. He is also survived by his former wife, Leticia Marcelino Selleck Trinidad; his daughters, Anita Selleck O’Brien and Pamela Selleck Abad ( Demetrio Abad Jr.); his granddaughter, Christiana Abad, all of Auburn, Washington. Also surviving are his sons, Lauris Selleck, Jr. and Lyle Selleck, both of Guam; his sister, Janice Selleck Egry of Dutchess County NY; and several cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, all aunts and uncles, his brother-in-law, Donald Egry, and many cousins.

Lauris’s friends and family will miss his quiet laugh and sense of humor, his kindness and generosity to strangers and animals, his wish always to please others. He was an avid Yankees baseball fan and rarely missed watching a game on TV.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lawrence Funeral Home in Canton, NY. He was cremated in November following his death. Burial with a military graveside service will be held Friday, June 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM in a family plot at Beech Plains Cemetery in West Pierrepont, NY. No other services are planned. However, following the burial, there will be a gathering of those attending the ceremony at Jake’s on the Water on Route 56 in Hannawa Falls.

Donations in Lauris’s name may be made to: the Gary Sinise Foundation for support of Veterans at P. O. Box 40726, Nashville, TN 37204; or Potsdam Humane Society, 17 Madrid Road, Potsdam NY 13676.

Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

