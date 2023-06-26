Lawmakers want state to slow down ban of natural gas appliances

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State Senator Mark Walczyk is pushing back against the state’s ban on natural gas in new construction beginning in 2026. It’s a law that prohibits using natural gas appliances for environmental reasons.

Walczyk and others say the state is moving too fast.

“Do we want to green the economy over time? Absolutely. Do we care about the environment? There’s no question. Everybody who’s going to speak today absolutely does. But we also have to be reasonable about the technology that exists,” said Walczyk (R. - 49th District).

That technology uses fossil fuels, like natural gas and propane - ways to heat homes and cook food that Governor Kathy Hochul’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act will no longer allow in new construction.

“I think we need to slow down a little bit, and maybe come up with and support things in the interim such as natural gas, or propane that will get us to that goal in a more reasonable amount of time,” said Larry Dolhof, the Republican chair of the Lewis County Board of Legislators.

Although the governor says the legislation puts a priority on the environment, Walczyk says it goes too far, too fast. Making it so homeowners like Chris Monnat of Lowville can no longer replace appliances with gas ones as of 2030.

“This is a regular homeowner in the state of New York that doesn’t know how much it’s going to cost to upgrade this building. Certainly doesn’t know how her home is going to get heated without the natural gas service that she’s been heating and cooking with for a long time,” said Walczyk.

“It’s extremely affordable. It’s not depending on the winter conditions that we have here. When we have electricity that goes out, I’m still able to cook,” said Monnat.

A representative from the natural gas industry spoke about the burden the mandate may also put on the Empire State’s electrical grid.

“This bill will put much added stress on an already aging electrical grid that can lead to blackouts and brownouts in the dead of winter when we are forced to rely exclusively on that aging grid,” said Kevin Brady, regional operations manager, Superior Plus.

Walczyk says this process is going to take a long time to complete. He says the state needs to roll out regulations in a feasible way for the people of New York.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.