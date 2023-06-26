Lee O. Castor, of Adams

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 26, 2023
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Lee O. Castor, Adams, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, June 24th with his family by his side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County.

Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, June 29th at the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Following the service burial will take place in the Boylston Cemetery. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm at the funeral home.

Lee was born on October 28, 1943, in Rodman, NY the son of the late Edwin and Leola Cross Castor.

He married Jean Cole and that marriage ended in a divorce in 1977, he married Betty Jane Dingman in 1978 at the Pulaski United Methodist Church. He worked for several years in the construction business and was very proud of the home he built for his family.

He is survived by his wife Betty, Adams; 10 children, Larry (Mary) Castor, Adams Center; Lee (Suzette) Castor, Watertown; Jerry (Angie) Castor, Florida; George Castor, Watertown; David (Laura) Taplin, Redfield; Tammy (Bill Letarte) Taplin, Chaumont; Connie (Allan) Bellinger, Adams; Steven (Crystal) Castor, Lorraine; Karen Castor, Watertown; Jessica Castor, Watertown; 36 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Lee is also survived by his siblings, Emma McMarna, Icy Fitzgerald, Cindy Russell, and Edwin Castor.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by his daughter, Kimberly Castor and 7 siblings.

Lee loved his time tending to his farm and especially the time he spent with his family.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

