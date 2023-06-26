Lewis County Fair advice on buying Tyler Farr concert tickets

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Don’t pay too much for a concert ticket at the Lewis County Fair.

Fair officials are warning people that second-hand websites are selling tickets to the Tyler Farr concert for $120 when you can get them through the Lewis County Fair website for $40. That’s 3 times more expensive.

Officials say there are plenty of available tickets left for the show, and people shouldn’t pay the higher price.

“There are a couple of second-hand resale ticket websites out there that are selling them for higher cost. We just want to ensure that people are getting the correct ticket prices through the correct website,” said Rachel Lisk, Lewis County Fair manager.

Tickets for the concert are $40 for trackside seats and $35 for the grandstands.

Visit LewisCountyFair.org to buy tickets.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.