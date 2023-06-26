Lowville police chief set to retire

Village of Lowville Police Department
Village of Lowville Police Department(WWNY)
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville Police Chief Randy Roggie, who’s under investigation for alleged official misconduct, is set to retire at the end of the month.

Roggie is being investigated for his alleged role in falsifying documents. It’s alleged Sgt. Philip Turck falsified timesheets and Roggie knowingly approved them.

Former Lewis County Sheriff Mike Tabolt will be acting Lowville police chief when Roggie retires on June 29. The village will advertise for a new chief in the next couple of weeks.

Lowville Mayor Joseph Beagle tells 7 News that Roggie’s retirement is not necessarily related to the investigation. He said he and Roggie have been discussing the retirement for the past year.

At last word, both Roggie and Turck remain on the job.

The Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office says there’s sufficient evidence to arrest them.

