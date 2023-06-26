Margaret E. Heaslip, 91, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Margaret E. Heaslip, 91, of Watertown, NY, passed away June 25, 2023 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident since October of 2019.

She was born on May 20, 1932 in New York City, daughter of Alton L. and Margaret R. (Schwabauer) Seaburg.  Margaret and her family moved to Madrid, NY in July of 1944.  She graduated from Madrid High School in 1950 and attended the Watertown School of Commerce.

She began her career working for St. Regis Paper Co. in DeFeriet, NY where she worked in the mail room.  She was promoted to Executive Secretary and worked there until 1955.

She married Robert C. Heaslip, of Watertown, on March 1, 1952 at the Bethany United Methodist Church.  She and her husband had six children and she stayed home to care for their children.  In 1976, she went to work for the Watertown City School District, retiring from Case Jr. High School, as a nurse’s aide, in September of 1991.

Margaret and her husband loved spending summers at their cottage at High Knoll in Sackets Harbor, knitting, and spending time with her children and many grandchildren.

She is survived by four daughters and three sons in law, Laurie (Vernon) Beckstead, Lorraine, NY, Susan (Edward) Plihall, Columbus, OH, Dawn Shank, Lawrenceville,GA, Betsy (Edward) Herrick, Watertown, NY; two sons and a daughter in law, Robert (Joanne) Heaslip and Clifford A. Heaslip and his companion, Alice Richards, LaFargeville, NY; her brother and sister in law, Alton L. (Carol) Seaburg, SC; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her loving husband Robert C. Heaslip.

Calling hours will be held 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 30th  at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.

The funeral service will immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.  Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

