Music on the Lake in Chaumont

By Craig Thornton
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

River Brain Trust Opens Monday Music on the Lake

Concert Series in Chaumont on June 26

Bluegrass, folk, and Americana music from River Brain Trust will be featured at the first Monday Music on the Lake concert of the summer presented by the Lyme Performing Arts Council. The concert is free and begins at 6:00 p.m. on June 26 at Bicentennial Park in Chaumont. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy an evening of music along the lake.

The Monday Music on the Lake concert series is made possible with the support of a grant from the Northern New York Community Foundation.

River Brain Trust plays a rollicking style of acoustic music they call “Gray Roots Music.” The band features veteran North Country musicians Leean Carbone (bass/vocals), Bryant Kayser (guitar/mandolin/dobro/vocals), Tom Richter (banjo/guitar/vocals), and James Rooney (guitar/mandolin/vocals).

The Monday Music on the Lake series continues with the following concerts, starting at 6:00 p.m. at Bicentennial Park:

July 24 – Hot Kogan (rock, pop, country, R&B)

August 28 – Ferguson & Rogers (classics from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s)

In addition, LPAC’s annual BBQ ‘n’ Blues event will take place Sunday, July 30 from noon to 5:00 p.m. at the Chaumont Fire Hall, 11385 State Route 12E. Music will be provided by acclaimed veteran blues artists the Tas Cru Band and the Ron Spencer Band. In addition, there will be vendors selling a variety of merchandise. The event is presented in partnership with the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department.

The Lyme Performing Arts Council (LPAC) is dedicated to providing live performances by skilled artists for the residents, both permanent and seasonal, of the Town of Lyme and surrounding communities.

