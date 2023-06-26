My Beautiful Garden Exhibit

Thursday, June 29 at the Potsdam Town Hall
Opening June 29th, exhibits can be seen online.
Opening June 29th, exhibits can be seen online.(SLC Arts Council)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Join SLC Arts for the opening of the “My Beautiful Garden” Exhibit on Thursday, June 29th at 5pm at the Potsdam Town Hall! This exhibit showcases the work of talented local artists who have drawn inspiration from nature and the joys of gardening!

This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments provided. The Potsdam Town Hall is located at 18 Elm Street Potsdam, NY 13676.

After the opening all artwork can be seen and purchased from online, here:

