Nancy M. Davis, 84, of Ellisburg

ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - Nancy M. Davis, 84, Ellisburg, widow of Charles D. Davis, passed away Saturday afternoon on June 24th, 2023, at her home with her family at her side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County.

The funeral will be 3 pm Wednesday, June 28th at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville with Rev. Mark Pierce officiating. Burial will follow in the Ellisburg Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday from 1 pm – 3pm at the funeral home. The service will be streamed online on the Reed & Benoit / Carpenter-Stoodley Facebook page beginning at 3 pm.

Nancy is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Ronald Zehr, Adams, Kelly Davis, Ellisburg, Kristine and Shawn Maloney, Belleville; her grandchildren Chad (Rachel Abbott) Zehr, Ryan (Autumn) Zehr, Travis (Elissa) Zehr, Karlie Maloney, and Brady Maloney; her great grandchildren Madeline, Payton, Landon, Spencer, Logan, Henry and Aubrey Zehr; her siblings Ronald Sprague, CA, Albert (Mary) Sprague, OR, Bernie (Dee) LeBlanc, Wolcott, Gary (Carol) Sprague, Morristown, Sharon (Tom) Patsos, Syracuse, Linda (Duane) Bender, Adams; many nieces and nephews. Nancy was predeceased by her parents Ralph and Getty Sprague, her husband Charles D., a brother Philip LeBlanc, a sister Linda Wallace and her companion of 25 years Robert LaLone.

Nancy was born in Watertown on February 3, 1939. She was a 1958 graduate of Union Academy Belleville. She married Charles D. Davis October 19, 1959, at the Ellisburg United Methodist Church. Mr. Davis passed away November 4th, 1992, at age 54.

Nancy worked for Lally’s Manufacturing in Adams and the Big M market in Sandy Creek. She later worked at the Price Chopper Supermarket in Watertown, retiring in 2001. Nancy went on to run a private day care for over 15 years.

She was an avid bird watcher and enjoyed craft fairs. Her greatest joys were spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and attending their school activities and sporting events.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Belleville Volunteer Fire Departments First Responders.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.

