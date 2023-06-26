Republicans to vote on St. Lawrence County sheriff candidates Tuesday

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Primary Day is Tuesday and Republicans will decide which candidate for St. Lawrence County Sheriff will be on the GOP ballot.

Uundersheriff Sean O’Brien and Detective Richard Engle, who both work in the sheriff’s office, are vying for the top job.

“The sheriff and I have a lot of the same views, but we’re not the same people and at the end of the day, we both care about the community and the citizens that we serve and there’s going to be some change no matter what. Anyone who’s leading that office is going to have a different outlook, different vision for ensuring that at the end of the day, the job gets done and the citizens are protected,” said O’Brien.

“Some of the things that I would do is I would facilitate meetings between certain groups of people. I would communicate more openly with the citizens of the county to find out what their needs are and facilitate meetings with the legislators to find a sustainable way to meet those needs,” said Engle.

While there are a number of issues, drug use and overdoses are of concern to both candidates.

“Whether it be public health or community services, the county administration, the sheriff’s office, probation, the outreach services, we all need to fight and communicate together and there’s been OD mapping and we continue to communicate and ensure that we can try to put our best foot forward as far as fighting the drug epidemic,” said O’Brien.

“Currently, most of the overdoses that we see, they are viewed as an unattended death. We do investigate them to a certain level but I think they need to be investigated further. I think we need to find out where these drugs are coming from and where these people are getting these narcotics, these drugs, the fentanyl and trace it back as far as we can,” said Engle.

Both candidates are running for the Republican Party nomination. However, both will be on the ballot in November’s general election.

O’Brien will run on the Conservative line while Engle plans to run as an independent under the party name of The People’s Choice.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.