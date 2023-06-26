Samaritan updates visitation policy

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As COVID-19 cases continue their decline, Samaritan Medical Center is relaxing its visiting policy.

As of Monday, most patients will be allowed two visitors at a time during regular visiting hours, and there is no limit to the number of visitors a patient can have par day.

Visitors will be allowed in the intensive care unit from noon to 8 p.m. That gives providers the morning to provide personalized patient care.

All visitors must be in good health. Inpatient visitors will need to show a driver’s license or other government-issued photo ID.

Visiting is mostly limited to those 12 or older. A parent or guardian must accompany visitors under the age of 18.

Masks are required in certain cases.

You can see the complete policy at samaritanhealth.com/visitation.

