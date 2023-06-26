Service Notice: Maureen J. Graham, 94, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Maureen J. Graham, 94, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2023 at her home.

A calling hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, June 30th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial in Sanford Corners Cemetery will take place at the convenience of the family.

