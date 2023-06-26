Some showers tonight and tomorrow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will slowly move through the region the next few days. Expect some evening showers and thunderstorms with lows in the 60′s.

Tomorrow will be warm and humid with some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70′s.

There is the chance of showers on Wednesday. Highs will be near 70.

Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.