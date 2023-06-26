Will Monday be a washout?

By Kris Hudson
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will stay in the mid to upper 60s with showers at times.

Monday we will see another 90% of showers, but it will not rain all day. Like the past few days we will see scattered heavy showers that will drop a good amount of rain in a short amount of time. Highs Monday will be in the lower 80s.

Tuesday highs will be in the upper 70s with more rain showers expected.

Wednesday rain will continue with highs in the mid 70s.

As we go into the later part of the week and weekend rain chances will decrease.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire Truck
Ogdensburg home may be destroyed in Friday morning fire
Vintage cars aren't the first thing you'd expect to see at Clayton's Antique Boat Museum
Showing off vintage vehicles at Concours D’elegance
Candles
Hannah Hayden, 31, of Massena
Salt potatoes
History lesson: The origins of a north country cookout staple
Celebrating Pride Month along the St. Lawrence River
River Pride in Clayton helps to promote inclusivity

Latest News

WX
7 News This Evening Weather
WX
More heavy rain on the way
WX
7 News This Evening Weather
WX
Rain, rain, rain, and more rain