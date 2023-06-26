Will Monday be a washout?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will stay in the mid to upper 60s with showers at times.

Monday we will see another 90% of showers, but it will not rain all day. Like the past few days we will see scattered heavy showers that will drop a good amount of rain in a short amount of time. Highs Monday will be in the lower 80s.

Tuesday highs will be in the upper 70s with more rain showers expected.

Wednesday rain will continue with highs in the mid 70s.

As we go into the later part of the week and weekend rain chances will decrease.

