Your Turn: feedback on gender guidelines, downtown Watertown changes

Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Appalling or necessary? Both words are being used to describe the state’s newly revised school guidelines on the gender identity of students ranging from pre-K to college:

This goes beyond trans rights and making people feel accepted. This is another step toward subverting the rights of parents and establishing the state’s authority to determine a child’s future.

Richard King

I wish I had the opportunity to be protected in school in the 70s. My parents would have disowned me or institutionalized me. I was bullied relentlessly growing up.

Shawna Sierra Galloway

They need to learn reading, writing, arithmetic and science. Leave your personal beliefs at home!

Peter Deshane

Academics are not being sacrificed for the sake of kindness and inclusion.

Alison Chapman

Some Watertown property owners are concerned about the changes happening downtown. Meanwhile, city officials are defending the work being done:

Streets are beginning to feel narrower. I’m concerned about the curbs cutting my tires.

Dennis Brady

Plow guys are going to love it.

