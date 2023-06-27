Adams summer concert series starts next week

Adams Revitalization Summer Concert Series
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Adams Revitalization Summer Concert Series gets underway next week.

Concert committee members Cathy Grieco Peyton and John McFadden talked about the series on 7 News This Morning. You can watch their interview in the video above.

The concerts are each Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Adams Firemen’s Pavilion. They’ll move to the Six Town Meeting House if it’s raining.

Here’s the lineup:

- July 5 — The Grieco Sisters

- July 12 — The Tug Hill Jazz Quartet

- July 19 — The Gwen Tracy Trio

