Amtrak suspends Albany-Montreal service

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Just weeks after reopening, Amtrak service through the eastern part of the northern New York is suspended again.

Amtrak closed the Adirondack line at Albany after Canadian officials limited speeds on train tracks north of the border because of the heat.

The Adirondack line runs from Albany to Plattsburgh, then to Montreal.

State Sen. Dan Stec says the move is concerning.

“A long-term suspension of this rail line is unsustainable and would be unacceptable for travelers, local business owners, and locals on both sides of the border,” he said in a statement. “I will be working with my local, state, and federal partners to take action and address this issue immediately.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.